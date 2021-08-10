Sam Kearley recently was named to the dean’s list for the spring term at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.
Kearley is the son of Molly K. Chilson and John D. Kearley of Salida.
To earn a place on the dean’s list, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale, a press release stated.
