The Chaffee County Office of Housing will continue their Rental Deposit Guarantee Program, offering security deposit assistance to residents of the county.
More information can be found at https://www.chaffeecounty.org/EndUserFiles/71577.pdf.
“This program is designed to ease the financial burden of moving into a rental home,” Becky Gray, Office of Housing director, said. “We appreciate El Pomar Foundation’s commitment to addressing the housing affordability crisis. This program will leverage their funding nearly 100 percent while helping up to twenty-six Chaffee County households per year.”
The program was launched July 1, 2019 with $40,000 in startup funding from the Central Peaks Region of El Pomar Foundation.
The program offers an interest-free loan to tenents and a promissory note to the landlord, in the amount equal to the security despot, not exceeding $1,500.
Applicants will then pay monthly installments on the loan to the Office of Housing and once the loan is paid, landlords will receive a check for the full deposit amount.
Applicants cannot earn more then 100 percent of the Area Median Income, must have good rental history, and can show the ability to pay the loan over the time of the lease, or twelve months, which ever is less.
For more information lot on to https://www.chaffeecounty.org/housing, email at RDGP@chaffeecounty.org or call 719-626-1451.
