Central Colorado Humanists’ Science Sunday program at 10 a.m. Sunday will feature a Zoom presentation by Sandra Long on “The Economics of Carbon Pricing.”
One of the tools a country can use to address the impact of climate change is a so-called carbon tax, a press release stated. Proponents say that taxing goods, services and processes that produce carbon dioxide emissions can provide incentives to reduce them.
Long will present the economics behind carbon pricing and how it compares to alternative policy options. She will examine the importance of returning 100 percent of carbon tax revenue to households.
A native Coloradan, Long earned a degree in electrical engineering and a master’s in business administration from Southern Methodist University. A product manager for the telecommunications and power industries for most of her career, she worked for four years in the solar power industry.
She moved to Buena Vista in 2019 and retired from Hewlett Packard Enterprise last year. She is the group leader for the newly formed Chaffee County Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
Long will take questions from the audience after her talk.
To access the program, visit centralcoloradhumanists.org or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88303869635?pwd=MXp5OWNWMUltUmNXOTV6R3c1U3BwQT09.
