Former Salida Resident Edgar “Bud” Boyd, 85, of Florence, died Dec. 11, 2020, in the hospital following complications from surgery.
He was born April 11, 1935, to Edgar and Mary (Jennings) Boyd.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1953, and married his high school sweetheart JoAnn “Jojo” (Stancato) Boyd on Aug. 20, 1956.
Mr. Boyd began his working career at Climax and spent many years with Butala Construction as a master electrician and estimator prior to becoming the Chaffee Building Inspector from which he retired.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, foraging for mushrooms and picnicking in the mountains.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter Kim Marchase; and his sisters Thelma Ewing, Minnie Hargrove, Lillian M. Boyd, Ethel Bovee, and Vesta Butala.
Survivors include his children Randal (Linda) Boyd of Utah, Karen “KK” (Chip) Timmerman of California; grandchildren Megan (Aaron) Pennington of Colorado, Brandon Boyd of Utah, Shane (Josey) Boyd of Utah, Alyssa Boyd of Washington; and five great-grandchildren.
A service will be held in late spring 2021.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.