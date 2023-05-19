Chaffee County Democrats will meet at 5:30 p.m. May 25 at the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association meeting room, 29780 N. U.S. 24 in Buena Vista, for a program by Chaffee County commissioners.
Some topics to be discussed include the new county administrator, strategic plan implementation, land use code update and sustainable development, a press release stated.
Attendees are encouraged to bring questions for the commissioners.
