Richard Arthur “Deke” Rushton, 72, died Aug. 17, 2020.
He was born May 17, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota.
He attended Cretin Military High School in St. Paul, held a degree in theater arts from the University of Minnesota and a degree from a radio broadcasting school in Minneapolis.
During his life, Deke had many lifestyles and jobs including hippie, biker, cowboy, actor and musician.
To his family, however, he was brother, “Pop”, and grandpa.
When asked how he could change lifestyles so easily, he replied to his children, “Never hold yourself to one lifestyle, they are all great!”
His favorite job was as the school bus driver. He loved to drive the mountains of Colorado, especially with the kindergartners.
Friends and family said many of the kids in town will remember this giant tattooed driver with the long hair, who as scary as he seemed, was super kind and caring.
They said Mr. Rushton was a true entertainer.
From his days in radio school, to playing in The Music Man and other productions here in Salida, or even just telling, or retelling an entertaining story over beers with his friends, he loved to entertain.
His favorite passion, however, was his music.
He played blues harp with The Lazy Aliens or Lil’ Ernie and the Big Thang.
Mr. Rushton loved making music with his friends but even more he loved performing for a crowd.
His last performance was at The Last Waltz in November at Salida SteamPlant, where he played his harmonica and sang, “The Show Must Go On.”
Mr. Rushton is survived by his beloved wife of 19 years, Sue Rushton; sons Jesse Rushton of Northfield, Minnesota, Kelly Rushton of Denver and Dustin Rushton of Salida; grandchildren, Sklyer Roche, Harvey Richard Rushton and Isiah and Josh Sparkman; brother Michael Rushton of Duluth, Minnesota; sister Jane Rushton of Venice, Italy; nephew Michael Stoffel of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin; and Patricia Woodman, mother of Kelly and Dustin.
In lieu of a formal memorial, the family is planning a Day of Celebration at Hutchinson Ranch Sept 26, from 2-7.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.
Friends are asked to bring photos of Mr. Rushton that can be shared with the family to be scanned and returned.
In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to Rok Skool, at 1239 D St., Salida, CO 81201. Checks can be made out to either the Mixing Desk or Bare-Bones Productions.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
