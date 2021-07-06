Chaffee County commissioners, meeting as the county’s 1041 permit authority, will continue their consideration of a 10-year permit extension for Blue Triton Brands (formerly Nestlé Waters North America) to continue its spring water production operation in Nathrop and pumping and trucking operation in Johnson Village.
That meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. today.
At 9 a.m. commissioners will meet for their regular meeting, at which they will conduct two public meetings: the Eggleston-Bainbridge boundary line adjustment and the Ludwig heritage water subdivision exemption.
Commissioners will also consider a contract between the Chaffee County jail and Turn Key Health and Resolution 2021-50, ratification and extension and/or amendment No. 13 of the Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency, originally enacted March 17, 2020.
Assistant County Attorney Miles Cottom will present an update on an opioid litigation settlement, and commissioners will consider determination regarding Chaffee County’s preferred region in a statewide opioid litigation settlement.
In other business commissioners will consider:
• A request from Salida’s Last Waltz to use space at Chaffee County Fairgrounds in November for multiple concerts.
• Liquor license renewals for Browns Canyon Brewing Company, 23850 U.S. 285, Buena Vista, and Riverside Grill, 24070 CR 301, Buena Vista.
• A Chaffee Housing Trust fee waiver for six homes at M and Third streets in Salida.
• Resolution 2021-32 designating operating hours, areas of public assembly and unauthorized activities on county properties
• Heritage water subdivision exemptions for Williams-O’Hare, Lofgren and Nighthawk.
• A plat amendment for RGP Industrial Park major subdivision.
• Vacation of right-of-way for the Ortiz road and alley.
The public can attend and participate in the meeting virtually at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 669-900-6833, ID 109 079 543.
