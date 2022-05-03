Keller Williams Performance Realty will host a food drive from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday outside Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St., to donate nonperishable food and jackets for charity.
People who take 5 pounds of food or a jacket to the event will receive tokens redeemable for drink and/or Mexican food from El Tapatio’s food truck, according to a press release.
For those who cannot take their donations to Tres Litros, the realty company will pick up donations on Thursday morning. Call 719-207-1334.
