Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Frito pie, crisp salad and peaches.
Wednesday: Broccoli cheese soup, pretzel, tomato cucumber salad and grapes.
Thursday: Barbecue pulled pork, potato slices, crisp salad and pears and kiwi.
Monday: Cheese quesadilla, steamed broccoli, pasta salad and grapes.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chicken teriyaki with rice and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Pretzel with cheese sauce and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken patty sandwich and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: n/a
Salida High School
Tuesday: Frito pie and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Broccoli cheese soup, pretzel and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Barbecue pulled pork and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Cheese quesadilla, steamed broccoli, pasta salad and grapes.
