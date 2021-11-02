Jo Ann “Jodi” Coggins, 68, died Oct. 25, 2021, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born Dec. 30, 1952, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, to Joseph and Ann Davis.
She grew up in Lawrence, Kansas, and graduated from high school in 1969.
After high school, she was inducted into the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia.
While stationed at Norfolk Naval station, she met and married Randy Coggins. They had two children.
The military provided the family with opportunities to live all over the country and overseas, including Rota, Spain, where they lived for two years.
Mrs. Coggins moved to Chaffee County in 1990 and soon after started working for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier in Nathrop.
She served as a mail carrier for 25 years until her retirement in 2018.
Mrs. Coggins enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in St. Elmo, snowmobiling, four-wheeling and barbecuing.
She was an avid reader of Western and Native American history.
Friends and family said she will be remembered for having a kind and generous heart and being a loving sister, mother and grandmother.
They said she will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Branda (Ronald) Tafoya of Grand Junction; son, Bryce (Jenni) Coggins; granddaughter, Leia Coggins of Buena Vista; and brothers, Bill Davis of Salida, Pat (Kathy) Davis of Buena Vista and Mike (Debbie) Davis of Nathrop.
No service is planned at this time.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may offered at www.lewisandglenn.com/.
