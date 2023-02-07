Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Chicken fajita, savory black beans with cilantro, whole wheat tortilla, cheddar cheese, Mexicali corn and an orange.
Thursday: Hungarian goulash, California vegetable medley, green peas, pineapple tidbits and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Roast chicken with broth, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, an apple and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Queso chicken fajita bowl, nacho cheese sauce, Cuban black beans and rice, carrots and celery with ranch dressing and grapes.
Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce, garlic toast, herbed broccoli, cauliflower, cucumber and tomato salad and strawberry and banana salad.
Thursday: Cheese pizza, corn, crisp salad and pineapple tidbits.
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick, peas and carrots, fresh broccoli and tomato with dressing and diced peaches.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chicken taco, roasted broccoli and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Cheesy breadstick with marinara, seasoned carrots and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Queso chicken fajita bowl, nacho cheese sauce, Cuban black beans and rice and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce, garlic toast, herbed broccoli, cauliflower and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Cheese pizza, corn and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick, peas and carrots and fruit and salad bar.
