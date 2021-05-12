Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) announced Jake Rishavy will assume the role of executive director of the organization effective July 1.
Rishavy will take up the reins from founding executive director Wendell Pryor who is retiring after 12 years leading the organization which implements and supports a range of economic development opportunities in Chaffee County.
A press release stated the selection committee of the organization’s board interviewed a highly qualified candidate pool and chose Rishavy as the best qualified to lead the organization.
He served for nearly a decade as the vice president for Denver South, a regional public-private, nonprofit economic development organization representing six south Denver metro jurisdictions making up what is known as the “Tech Center.”
