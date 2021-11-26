Saturday
Daily AA meetings – Visit www.aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
9 a.m. – One-hour community dog walk at F Street bridge.
9 a.m. – Al-Anon at Congregational Church, 217 Crossman Ave., Room 7, Buena Vista. 719-239-0023.
9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., accepts donations. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 719-539-3686.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom: http://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228. Contact Lori, 303-210-5012, for password.
6 p.m. – AA “Sobriety in Action” newcomers meeting at First Christian Church, Fourth and D streets.
7:30 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Rejects Group of Narcotics Anonymous at 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
Sunday
Daily AA meetings – Visit www.aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
Noon – Daily AA meeting on Zoom: http://www.zoom.us/j/8680321228. Contact Lori at 303-210-5012 for password.
5:30 p.m. – AA “Sobriety in Action” at First Christian Church, Fourth and D streets, lower level back.
