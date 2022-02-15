The Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery is seeking proposals from local artists for exhibitions in 2022.
The gallery features a wide range of visual artwork, particularly wall art, according to a press release. Work can range in size and medium, but work that is displayed well on walls should be considered.
Artists can host their own show or combine with others for a group show. Artists are responsible for delivery, installation and take-down of all artwork.
To submit a proposal, visit salidasteamplant.com to download an application. Completed applications, along with five to 15 images of artwork, should be emailed to info@salidasteamplant.com.
SteamPlant staff will serve as the selection committee and will notify artists by email.
