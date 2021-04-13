Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Italian sausage, spaghetti with marinara sauce, broccoli, tossed salad, pears and whole wheat bread.
Thursday: Salmon patties with cream sauce, steamed brown rice with parsley, mixed vegetables, tangerine, raisin nut cup and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Submarine turkey sandwich, chunky vegetable soup, potato salad, orange and an oatmeal raisin cookie.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Chili and a cinnamon roll.
Wednesday: Cheese pizza and mixed vegetables.
Thursday: Teriyaki chicken and Asian vegetables.
Monday: Sloppy joe and peas.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Burrito.
Wednesday: Pizza and ranch salad.
Thursday: Chicken enchiladas.
Monday: Lasagna, garlic breadstick and bacon green beans.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Chipotle pork sandwich.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets and French fries.
Thursday: Toasted cheese sandwich.
Monday: Pork green chili quesadilla.
