Salida’s high school mountain bike team, Salida Racing, had a successful start to its season after competing in the Cloud City Challenge Aug. 27 on the Colorado Mountain College campus in Leadville.
The 322 riders of the Piedra Region competed on the 6.2-mile course including single-track, double-track and dirt roads.
The course had been soaking wet, but it dried up in time for the race, sophomore Amato Halenda said.
He said the hardest part of the race was the elevation of 10,600 feet. Salida’s 25 riders came out on top for the first-division team contest, and six took places on the podium.
In the girls’ varsity race, junior Hayden Bevington finished second and Lily Leddington finished fifth.
Chloe Kelly finished fifth in the freshman girls’ race. In the sophomore boys’ race Halenda took second, and in the boys’ freshman race Henry Palka came in third and JoJo Thennes in fifth.
Among the Salida Racing team there was a real sense of camaraderie, Halenda said. “We were the loudest team by far.”
The team’s next race will be the Haymaker Classic Friday through Sunday in Eagle.
