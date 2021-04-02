Chaffee County Commissioners will offer updates during the League of Women Voters meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. April 12.
The League is starting the meeting at 5:30 p.m. in order to accommodate working residents.
Commissioners Keith Baker, Greg Felt and Rusty Granzella will present updates regarding their specific areas of responsibility followed by questions submitted in advance through the Zoom chat function.
Topics for Baker, Dist. 1, may include workforce development, transportation planning and public lands.
Felt, Dist. 2, may respond to topics about COVID-19 response, forest use and health and next steps for county government.
Topics covered by Granzella, Dist. 3, may include economic development, fair and fairgrounds and the airports.
Commissioners encourage discussion on these and other topics.
Topics that cannot be discussed are fact-specific cases in which the county will be asked to render quasi-judicial decisions.
These are situations where we have to protect due process for all participants, Felt said, giving land use applications, special event applications, liquor or marijuana licenses as examples.
“And we can’t speculate about law enforcement investigations, nor can we comment on ongoing litigation,” Felt said.
The program is open to the public. Log on to lwvchaffeecounty.org to obtain the link to the Zoom meeting and submit questions in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.