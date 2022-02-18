Colorado Senate President Pro-Tem Kerry Donovan (D-Vail) announced that the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee approved two bills she sponsored that address rural issues and wildland fires.
The first bill, SB22-030, is bipartisan legislation that seeks to ensure agricultural issues are included in the Water Resources Review Committee. Donovan said in a press release the bill is part of her ongoing efforts to ensure rural Coloradans have a seat at the table at the legislature.
The bill would update the name of the Water Resources Review Committee to Water Resources and Agriculture Review Committee and expand its scope to include agriculture issues, allowing members to examine the subject in detail outside the regular legislative session.
The Water Resources Review Committee meets during the legislative interim and “studies the conservation, use, development and financing of the water resources of Colorado” in order to propose legislation on water resources.
The second bill, SB22-080, would create a fire investigation team under the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, which would aid local sheriffs and fire departments to determine the origin of wildfires.
A Fire Origin and Cause Investigation Fund would be created, and $3 million would be allocated annually from the state treasurer. Information on origin and cause of each fire would be collected, analyzed and disseminated and used to prevent or mitigate future fires.
“If we know the causes of wildland fire we can figure out how to prevent them,” Donovan said. “Colorado lags behind the rest of the country, and it’s far past time we put boots on the ground to investigate wildland fires.”
Currently, Colorado has six wildland fire investigators and wildfire reports are often filled out by volunteer firefighters.
