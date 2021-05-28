QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
Background: The other day I had a conversation with a local business owner. He asked me why he should get vaccinated when he is healthy, eats well, is not overweight, exercises and is basically never sick. He feels his immune system is strong and likely to be able to fight off COVID-19. Like other business owners I have spoken to, he stated he is unsure of the risks associated with the vaccine and would rather risk getting COVID. As a result he sees no reason to get the vaccine, especially as what he reads tells him the vaccines have “poisons or toxins” in them.
The conversation was long but very civil. Although neither one of us changed any minds, we listened to each other respectfully. This and other similar conversations got me thinking about some issues that I thought I’d address in this column.
QUESTION: If the risk of getting severe COVID or dying is less than the risk of serious complications from the vaccine, why get the vaccine?
ANSWER: I see the numbers differently and that is based on my COVID resources. The COVID resources we each read are different. I base my medical choices, guidance and the answers in these Q & A articles, on the medical and scientific journals that are peer reviewed. I also read mass media across different perspectives to understand what people in the community are reading.
Some people get their information and make their vaccine decisions after talking with their doctors. This for me is an excellent choice for getting information.
QUESTION: So how do we know if the information we are each reading is accurate and trustworthy?
ANSWER: I want large sample sizes, say thousands to millions of people in a study, reviewed by a number of different professionals and not funded by anyone who stands to profit from the research. And if several large studies say a medication doesn’t work but one says it does, I would be skeptical of the one that is an outlier. (An example would be hydroxychloroquine, which is great for treating malaria and some forms of arthritis, but has not been proven in any large studies to effectively treat COVID-19.)
QUESTION: So back to the question, which is riskier, getting COVID or getting the vaccine?
ANSWER: The risk of getting COVID or dying from the disease is actually not a simple number. Currently, deaths reported by the CDC are reported as total deaths, without looking at whether the people who died were vaccinated or not. If we want to figure out cases of COVID and deaths related to COVID, we need to look at Israel, where they have vaccinated about 6 million people. They have two widely used electronic medical records to do data analysis. Six million people is a very large sample size, which I like.
Starting with COVID cases, in the four months of data collected in Israel, 91 unvaccinated people out of 100,000 got COVID. And three out of 100,000 who were vaccinated got COVID. So although there are breakthrough cases, in this example the three out of 100,000, substantially fewer people are getting COVID if they are vaccinated.
In terms of COVID-related deaths, you are five times more likely to die of COVID if you are not vaccinated, according to the Israeli data.
QUESTION: Let’s now address concerns about vaccine contents.
Answer: Vaccine manufacturers are required to list all ingredients that are in their vaccines. There are no toxins or poisons in the vaccines. There is no metal in the vaccines. There are no microchips in the vaccines.
QUESTION: Should one wait for more testing and real life experience with the vaccine?
ANSWER: A number of people who are vaccine hesitant want to wait for either more time for the vaccine to be out in the public sphere or for the FDA to give full approval. The decision to get the vaccine is a personal choice, and although I firmly believe it is the prudent thing to do and do now, if one chooses to wait, the next best prudent thing is to mask and social distance. But my personal opinion is that there is no need to wait for more testing and real life experience.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID and the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies will be getting small shipments of vaccines in the near future. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
https://www.hrrmc.com/COVID-19-updates/COVID-19-vaccine/
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: City Market, BV Drug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s) and Valley-Wide Health
