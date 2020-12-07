Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville continues its interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch.
The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about geology, mining operations and comparisons of the area then and now.
Viewers can click on parts of the painting to learn about different aspects of mining at California Gulch.
Access this and other virtual exhibits at https://www.mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Leadville
6-8 p.m. — Open Mike night at Freight. Free. Perfomers can share their music, a skit, poetry, spoken word and more. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/ for more information.
Friday, Dec. 11
Buena Vista
10-11 a.m. — Destination Story Time with the Buena Vista Public Library. The library will visit a different destination each week.
6-8:30 p.m. – Spectacular Light Display at McPhelemy Park. Enter the drive-through light display from the north on U.S. 24. Tickets cost $3 per person or $10 per car with proceeds supporting the park’s programs and mini horses.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Buena Vista
6-8:30 p.m. – Spectacular Light Display at McPhelemy Park. Enter the drive-through light display from the north on U.S. 24. Tickets cost $3 per person or $10 per car with proceeds supporting the park’s programs and mini horses.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Monday, Dec. 14
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
Tue., Dec. 15
Leadville
6:30-9:30 p.m. — Fly tying and open craft night at Freight. Get ready for fishing season this winter by learning to tie your own flies with local expert Trent Braddy. No experience necessary. Limited tools and materials available for newcomers.
Wed., Dec. 16
Online
7-9 p.m. — The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is hosting its sixth annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival virtually. The festival will feature 14 films, including “The Life of Pie,” a mountain biking film by local filmmaker Ben Knight. Log on to https://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org/events/garna/ to register and for more information.
