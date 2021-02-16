Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Scalloped potatoes with ham, buttered spinach, hard boiled egg, an apple and whole wheat roll with butter.
Thursday: Barbecue chicken, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, an apple and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, vegetable salad, asparagus, a banana and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Cheese pizza and mixed vegetables.
Wednesday: Chili and a cinnamon roll.
Thursday: Teriyaki chicken and Asian vegetables.
Monday: Sloppy joe and peas.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Nachos.
Wednesday: Hamburger.
Thursday: Deli sub sandwich.
Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich and soup.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Chicken and sausage gumbo and cornbread.
Wednesday: Carnitas burrito.
Thursday: Hot dogs.
Monday: Chipotle shredded pork sandwich.
