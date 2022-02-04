by Mountain Mail Staff
Monarch Community Outreach recently announced raffle tickets are on sale for the group’s annual drawing, one of the main fundraisers for its charitable donation program.
Last year’s event brought in $7,500. Board President Susan Boucher said the group hopes to exceed that amount this year.
Monarch Mountain employees donate a voluntary amount from their paychecks to Monarch Community Outreach, and Monarch Mountain matches those donations 100 percent, a press release stated.
Those funds and others raised by the organization are given to charities and nonprofits throughout Chaffee, Fremont, Saguache and Gunnison counties.
In 2020, Monarch Mountain added another 50 percent donation on top of the matching funds, which Monarch Community Outreach set aside for an employee relief fund to help those employees financially affected by COVID-19.
So far the organization has given $3,650 to employees in need since the fund was started, Boucher said.
In addition, in 2021, the group donated $43,352 back to local communities, exceeding its donation goal of $40,000.
“We are so grateful for the generous support of the community as well as the guests at Monarch,” Boucher said.
This year’s raffle prizes include:
• An Electra seven-speed Townie bike from Absolute Bikes.
• Head Oblivion 94 Twin Tip skis from Mount Shavano Ski and Snowboard Shop.
• A 2022-23 season pass from Monarch Mountain.
• A three-day/two-night llama pack trip from West Elk Pack Llamas.
• A Never Summer Dipstick snowboard from Mountain Sports Haus.
• A Rossignol gear bag from Salida Mountain Sports.
• A four-person Adventure Package from Captain Zipline.
• A half-day Walk and Wade Fishing Trip for two from The Next Eddy.
• Two half-day Browns Canyon raft trips for two from Monumental Expeditions.
• A half-day Browns Canyon Raft Trip for two from Independent Whitewater.
The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. April 9 at Monarch Mountain.
Tickets cost $2 each or three for $5 and are available at Monarch Mountain at the Sidewinder Saloon, guest services desk, reservations or ticket windows, Elation Sports Shop or from Monarch Community Outreach board members.
Board members can also take credit card orders. To purchase tickets by phone, call Boucher at 719-221-2150.
Ticket holders need not be present at the drawing to win.
