Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Ham and beans, collard greens, cornbread and orange juice.
Thursday: Swiss steak with mushroom sauce, smashed red potatoes, seasoned greens, salad with light ranch dressing, an orange and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Barbecue beef brisket, ranch style beans, whole wheat hamburger bun, broccoli florets and honeydew cilantro lime salad.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Monday:Labor Day
Tuesday: Cheese pizza and mixed vegetables.
Wednesday: Chili and a cinnamon roll.
Thursday: Teriyaki chicken and Asian vegetables.
Salida Middle School
Monday: Labor Day
Tuesday: Beef tacos with beans.
Wednesday: Pizza.
Thursday: Barbecue chicken thighs.
Salida High School
Monday: Toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup and fruit
Tuesday: Pizza, green beans and fruit.
Wednesday: Grilled ham and cheese, chips, garden salad and fruit.
Thursday: Chili, cinnamon roll, caesar salad and fruit.
