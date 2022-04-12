April is Child Abuse Prevention month throughout the nation. It’s an opportunity to focus on how we as individuals and a community can support healthy families and children, which in turn builds a healthy community.
Chaffee County Department of Human Services has partnered with representatives from multiple organizations and schools in an effort to raise awareness and provide education about this important cause. Members of the community will notice a blue ribbon as a symbol and reminder on the top of Tenderfoot Mountain
Child abuse and neglect affects every community in both obvious and more subtle ways but carries a long-term impact.
“Research shows that children who suffer from the prolonged stress of abuse and neglect tend to struggle in their behavioral, physical and cognitive abilities. The effects of early trauma tend to continue through generations. In contrast, experiencing support in early childhood can prevent or even reverse the damaging effects of early life stress, with lifelong benefits for a young person’s learning, behavior and health. Whatever seeds have been planted, or not planted, will affect a person’s health, ability to learn, and ultimately, earning power” (Mattison, 2021, https://preventchildabuse.org/latest-activity/april-is-child-abuse-prevention-month/).
There is no easy fix to child abuse due to its systemic multifaceted nature. Poverty, violence, systemic injustice, limited resources and lack of access to help all impact the rates of child abuse and neglect. However, addressing the needs of a community and providing extensive support to families can radically reduce child abuse and neglect numbers, and it costs much less long term than trying to repair damage later on in life.
Here are some actions our community can take to help eliminate child abuse and neglect:
Parents: Be a nurturing parent.
Children need to know they are special, loved and capable of following their dreams. When the big and little problems of your everyday life pile up to the point you feel overwhelmed or out of control, take time out and ask for help and support.
Attend a parenting class: Family & Youth Initiatives offers Nurturing Parenting and Guiding Good Choices in our community.
If your baby cries…
It can be frustrating to hear your baby cry. Learn what to do if your baby won’t stop crying.
Never shake a baby! Shaking a child may result in severe injury or death. Reach out to someone for support, including your doctor, a friend, day care or the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council.
Friends, family and neighbors:
Being a parent isn’t easy. Offer a helping hand to take care of the children so the parent(s) can rest or spend time together. Help parents find needed resources, financial, housing or otherwise.
Pay closer attention and help with the social isolation some parents may experience.
Business leaders and policy makers:
Recognize that supporting families and children will lead to economic growth.
Reduce the hurdles faced by families who need support and resources. Encourage policies that support such things as childcare, housing and food assistance. When basic needs are met, child abuse and neglect is reduced.
Get involved.
Ask your community leaders, clergy, library and schools to develop services to meet the needs of children and families.
Report suspected abuse or neglect.
If you have reason to believe a child has been or may be harmed, call your local Department of Human Services, local police department or the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect hotline at 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437).
In Chaffee County contact Sarah Green, Chaffee County Department of Humans Services foster care coordinator, at 719-530-2507.
Dibby Olson is youth program coordinator at Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives.
