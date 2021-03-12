Pamela Jean Clark, 67, died Feb. 26, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born June 21, 1953. in Kokomo, Indiana to Thomas and Betty Evans.
She married the love of her life, Terry Clark, Oct. 1, 1976, and together they raised four children.
Mrs. Clark enjoyed reading and working jigsaw puzzles but her real passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
No matter the miles, family gathered every Sunday for dinner.
Friends and family said the Clarks built their family on love and instilled many family traditions in their children and grandchildren.
They said she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She read the Christmas story to her grandkids every Christmas Eve since becoming a grandmother in 1997.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Evans; and father-in-law, Herb Clark.
Survivors include her husband; children Travis (Nicole), Thomas, Robyn, and Rachel (Daniel); father, Thomas Evans; mother-in-law, Maxine Clark; brothers, Dave (Joy) and Mark (Kathy); sister, Melodye Nelson; and grandchildren, Dominic, Trey, Byron, Maggie, Morgan, Noah, McKenna, Olivia (Aaron) and Matthew.
A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Wilson Memorial Chapel, 1449 S. 9th St., in Cañon City.
Interment followed at Lakeside Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Holt Family Funeral Home of Cañon City.
Online condolencesmay be offerd at www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.