Quilts of honor presents quilt to Ray Zabloudil

Since 2002, Quilts of Valor has sewn more than 1,000 quilts for veterans.
Through that, Ray Zabloudil, owner of Bev’s Stitchery on U.S. 24, has been a supporter of the nonprofit organization, Linda Lafford said.
So, she said, it was about time to present Zabloudil, an Army veteran, with a quilt of his own.
Last Wednesday afternoon at Bev’s, a group of Quilts of Valor stitchers called Zabloudil over and surprised him with a golden retriever-themed quilt.
While they waited for Zabloudil to arrive, a young woman buying sewing supplies asked what the group was doing.
When Lafford explained Quilt of Valor’s mission, the woman said that she was also a veteran.
And with that, the group had its next quilt recipient.
