Menus

Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.

Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.

Today: Pueblo beef stew, sour cream, whole wheat crackers, Brussels sprouts, vegetable salad and a banana.

Thursday: Corned beef sandwich on rye with swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, a banana and roasted unsalted peanuts.

Friday: Chicken salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, confetti salad, beef barley soup and orange juice.

Salida School District

Longfellow Elementary and Salida Middle schools

Monday: Chicken Nuggets

Tuesday: Sloppy Joe

Wednesday: LES – Deli sandwich, SMS – shepherd’s pie.

Thursday: No lunch.

Salida High School

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, parmesan peas and fruit.

Tuesday: Barbecue chicken, biscuit, corn on the cob and fruit.

Wednesday: Grilled ham and cheese, chips, garden salad and fruit.

Thursday: No lunch

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.