Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Pueblo beef stew, sour cream, whole wheat crackers, Brussels sprouts, vegetable salad and a banana.
Thursday: Corned beef sandwich on rye with swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, a banana and roasted unsalted peanuts.
Friday: Chicken salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, confetti salad, beef barley soup and orange juice.
Salida School District
Longfellow Elementary and Salida Middle schools
Monday: Chicken Nuggets
Tuesday: Sloppy Joe
Wednesday: LES – Deli sandwich, SMS – shepherd’s pie.
Thursday: No lunch.
Salida High School
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, parmesan peas and fruit.
Tuesday: Barbecue chicken, biscuit, corn on the cob and fruit.
Wednesday: Grilled ham and cheese, chips, garden salad and fruit.
Thursday: No lunch
