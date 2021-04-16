The annual Chaffee County League of Women Voters Geranium Sale is slated to begin at 8 a.m. May 10 on the League’s website https://www.lwvchaffeecounty.org/. Sales will continue through May 24 with socially distanced pick-up on June 2.
The one-gallon pots are $16 and the geraniums will be available in four colors: Red, pink, salmon, and (new this year) white.
According to event organizers Jean Gabardi and Ellen Olson, this is one of two fundraisers for the League’s free activities. The other event, the annual poinsettia sale, occurs in November with pick-up in early December.
Updates and additional information will be available May 1 on the League’s website https://www.lwvchaffeecounty.org/.
