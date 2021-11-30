The inaugural Christmas Mountain Run on Friday was “awesome,” coordinator Kristy Falcon said, with 114 runners competing and former Salida High School runner Taylor Stack taking first place.
The 5-mile road and trail run started at Riverside Park, went along the river to the hospital, around Frantz Lake, then back to Riverside Park.
Stack, who finished with a time of 27 minutes, 28 seconds, running at a little over 5½ minutes per mile, said he was a little nervous, as this was his first post-college race.
“It was great,” Stack said. “It was a beautiful course and a great day to run.”
Stack, who ran cross country and track at Salida High School, won a national championship for Western Colorado University in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2021 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships May 28 in Allendale, Michigan.
“I think today was awesome,” Falcon said. “I’m super happy we had such a great turnout. We had a lot of great support, and it was a really fast field today, especially for the men.”
Michael Kettler of Boulder took second with a time of 28:02, while Gardner Garrett, Alamosa, took third in 28:10. Kettler, 41, also took first place for the Masters male category.
Haley Heironimus, 15, of Annandale, Virginia, took first for the women with a time of 35:27 and first place for the female 19-and-younger category.
Katie Layton and Jennie Foyle, both of Salida, finished second and third in the women’s division, with times of 37:14 and 39:01. Foyle also took first place for the Masters female category.
Salida High School junior Izayah Baxter took 11th overall and first place for the male 19 and younger group with a time of 33:07.
Dave Goodrich of Poolville, Texas, took first place for men’s 70-79 age group, with a time of 46:28, while Donna Nicholas-Griesel of Coaldale took first in the women’s 70-79 age group, finishing at 76:38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.