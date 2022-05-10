The Salida High School baseball team crushed the Ellicott Thunderhawks 20-5 Monday at Marvin Park.
Freshman Brody Hudson started the game for the Spartans. He ran into trouble in the first inning when Ellicott’s first three batters reached base safely. A two-out double from the Thunderhawks resulted in the Spartans falling behind 3-0 early.
In the bottom of the first, Salida was able to piece together a sequence of hits to tie the game at 3-3. After back-to-back batters were hit by a pitch, senior Braden Martellaro came up to bat with the bases loaded and two outs. He knocked a bases-clearing triple to give the Spartans a 6-3 lead heading into the top of the second.
Following his difficult start in the first inning, Hudson settled in. He held Ellicott to only one hit and kept them scoreless in the second.
After scoring six runs in the first, the Salida offense exploded in the second. After the first batter bunted for an out, Hudson hit a double and the Spartans poured on hits en route to a 17-3 lead.
The Thunderhawks scored two more runs in the top of the third to cut the deficit to 17-5. The Spartans were scoreless in the bottom of the third.
In the fourth, Hudson struck out the first two batters before the third flied out to left. In the bottom of the fourth, freshman Anthony Taverna drove in one run before Martellaro came up big again for Salida. He hit a two-RBI infield single to put Salida up 20-5 and end the game due to the mercy rule.
Coach Babes Marchase said he was very pleased with the team after the game. “It was a fun game to be a part of and watch,” he said, and Hudson had a great day pitching on the mound.
Salida is 9-9 overall and 4-4 in league play. With less than a week to go before the playoffs start, the Spartans are ranked 26th overall in the state. Ellicott dropped to 7-10 overall and 3-7 in league play.
The Spartans will try to extend their four-game winning streak when the 6-13 Gunnison Cowboys visit Marvin Park today. Sophomore Brady Houghton will get the start for the Spartans. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.
