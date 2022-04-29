The Salida Aspen Concert at 7 p.m. today at A Church, 419 D St., will benefit Salida Aspen Concerts. Tickets to the event cost $25 and are available from board members.
The Locals Concert scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at Buena Vista High School performance commons, 559 S. Railroad St., will benefit the music programs of Buena Vista and Salida school districts. The cost for the event is $10 for general admission and $5 for seniors, students and veterans.
While both concerts feature several musicians in common, they are separate events.
Incorrect information was given to The Mail.
The Mountain Mail makes every effort to print stories accurately. If an error occurs, call the editorial staff at 719-539-6691 so a correction can be printed in the next edition.
