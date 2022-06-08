The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin bridge replacement operations on U.S. 285 over the South Fork of South Platte between Fairplay and Antero Junction after the winter shutdown of the project.
The project began in late July 2021 and is expected to be completed this fall, according to a CDOT press release.
The work will require a three-month full closure on U.S. 285 with a detour using Colo. 9 and U.S. 24. The closure will begin July 11 and remain closed until mid-October.
Work consists of bridge replacement as well as relieving wetland impacts and redirecting streams. Additionally, the bridge maintenance consists of bridge rail and guardrail replacement, as well as roadway reconstruction for the bridge approach.
For more information on the project visit www.codot.gov/projects/us285-s-fork-of-south-platte-bridge-replacement.
