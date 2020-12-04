Ronald Edward “Scooter” LaCoe, 66, died Nov. 29, 2020 at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Fargo North Dakota.
He was born Oct. 26, 1954, to Lloyd and Frieda LaCoe in El Cajon, California.
He was later adopted by his maternal grandparents Mary and Ernest Kimberlin.
He spent much of his young life in California, Minnesota, and Colorado.
Mr. LaCoe graduated from Salida High School.
He later enlisted in the U.S. Army. The Army sent him to Germany and back again.
Upon his return, he settled in West Fargo, North Dakota in 1976.
Mr. LaCoe worked for the North Dakota State Highway Department for approximately 15 years and was a business owner for more than 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents.
Survivorsinclude his wife Kathy Hagemeister; children Vince Dulance, Jessie (David) James, Cody LaCoe, and Derrick LaCoe (Ashley Crouse); grandchildren Blaine, Alex, and Cole Dulance, and Lucas and Carter James; siblings Jeannie Hutchinson, Paula Svincek, Sharon Harris, Ellen Harris, and Ryan Fischer; aunts Elizabeth Holman, Louanna Bell; uncle Ronald Paul Kimberlin; and his dear friend and cousin James Bell.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 3, 2020, at West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center, 321 Sheyenne St., West Fargo, North Dakota.
Interment will be at Fargo National Cemetary in Harwood, North Dakota.
Arrangements are with West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center.
Online condolences may be offered at www.westfuneralhome.com.
