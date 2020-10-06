Chaffee County 4-H will observe National 4-H week by highlighiting some of the inspirational youth who work tirelessly to support one another and their communities.
4-H currently serves more than 110 youth in the community with 24 amazing and caring adult volunteers.
From animal projects to robotics, from cake decorating to sportfishing, Chaffee County 4-H offers an array of projects and programs in which each child in Chaffee County can participate.
In Chaffee County 4-H, we believe in our head, heart, hands and health, Morgan Ashley Young, Extension agent wrote in a press release Monday.
“Our heads are knowledgeable and creative, our heart is caring and compassionate, our hands work hard, and our health is important in every decision we make,” Young wrote. “We believe in caring for our club, our community, our country, and our world.”
During Chaffee County’s National 4-H week local businesses will show their support by painting windows in support of local youth involved in 4-H.
Throughout the week, Chaffee County 4-H will post on facebook to demonstrate what the club is about and how it is an Opportunity4All!, the club’s theme for National 4-H week.
The Chaffee County 4-H week schedule is as follows:
Monday – Chaffee County 4-H project and programs highlight.
Tuesday – Chaffee County 4-H community engagement.
Wednesday – Wear green for 4-H.
Thursday – Share your memories of 4-H during Throwback Thursday.
Friday – Volunteer Appreciation Day.
“4-H was my home away from home. If found a family I grew up to love. I found my passion for agriculture through the program. ... Because of 4-H I found my path to Fort Hays State University and have a plan for my future,” 10 year Chaffee County 4-H member, Meghan Anderson said.
In Chaffee County, more than 110 4-H youth and 20 volunteers from the community are involved in 4H. Our projects range from animals to cake decorating and everything in between. Our full list of projects is below:
Cake decorating, clothing construction, dog, cat, welding, home design and décor, visual arts, woodworking, heritage arts, scrapbooking, 4-H filmmaking, food preservation, photography, leathercraft;
Specialty foods, leadership, global citizenship, foods and nutrition, ceramics, wildlife conservation, artistic clothing, shooting sports, sportfishing, outdoor adventure, beekeeping, entomology;
Robotics, model rocketry, electric, computer power, gardening, horseless horse, veterinary science, swine, sheep, rabbits, poultry, goats, dairy, beef and horse.
4-H also offers the Cloverbuds program for children age 5-7.
