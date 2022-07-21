Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that he appointed Claudia Crane of Crestone to the State Board of Assessment Appeals.
This state board hears appeals filed by real and personal property owners on the valuation placed on their property. Crane’s term will expire on June 30, 2023.
Polis also announced the appointment of Thomas Brown of Buena Vista to serve on the Board of Directors of Veterans Community Living Centers.
Brown will serve as a veteran for a term that will expire on July 1, 2026.
The function of this board is to advise the Division of State and Veterans Nursing Homes, the state nursing home located in Trinidad, and the veterans nursing homes located in Florence, Rifle, Aurora and Monte Vista; provide continuity, predictability and stability in the operation of the state and veterans nursing homes; and provide guidance to future administrators at the state and veterans nursing homes based on the collective institutional memory of the board.
