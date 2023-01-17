Beth Helmke, Chaffee County deputy director of administration, is under consideration for the alternate seat on the Chaffee Housing Authority board of directors.
The recommendation by the housing authority will be considered at the commissioners’ regular meeting at 9 a.m. today.
Among other items up for consideration is a request to dedicate 60 percent of the lodging tax to Chaffee Housing Authority.
The other 40 percent is earmarked for the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau.
Commissioners will delegate the Colorado Counties Inc. proxy for CCI steering committees.
The St. Elmo water rights on the abandonment list will be a topic of discussion.
Commissioners will also hear a presentation from Thomas Davidson on Colorado Counties and Commissioners Act Together.
Several contracts are up for consideration, including an airport lease with Salida Lumber Yard LLC, added services for the Safety Services Building in Buena Vista, a change in the Otak Inc. contract, Poncha Pass bids and contract as presented by Josh Kuehn of Colorado State Forest Service and consideration of entering into an intergovernmental agreement for Granite Bridge.
Commissioners will adjourn to executive session at 9:10 a.m. to receive legal advice on St. Elmo Ditch water rights and on the Weber Ditch application to change surface point of diversion.
The meeting will be at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
The meetings are also available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/109079543 or by phone at 719-359-4580 meeting ID 109079543.
