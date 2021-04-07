Two people are dead after their car hit a semitractor-trailer Tuesday evening on Colo. 115 north of Penrose.
Jaysen Thomas, 28, of Salida and Leonna Winter, 38, of Cotopaxi were both reported dead on the scene after their 1994 Saturn sedan collided with the semi. Thomas was driving.
The car was headed southbound on Colo. 115 just before 7 p.m. Tuesday when it suddenly veered into the northbound lane at about milemarker 29, and into the path of the northbound fully-loaded semi.
Colorado State Patrol reported the driver of the semi, Stewart Devongh, 47, of Fountain, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.