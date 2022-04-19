(Cañon City)—In a move that stunned courtroom observers and the defendant himself, 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley filed a motion to dismiss all charges against 54 year old Barry Morphew Tuesday.
Morphew was accused of first degree murder in connection with the disappearance of his 49 year old wife Suzanne two years ago.
Judge Ramsey Lama granted the motion to dismiss without prejudice meaning an investigation will be allowed to continue and prosecutors could file the case again if they’re able to collect more evidence.
The motion filed by the DA to dismiss the case specifically stated the following:
“The People and law enforcement believe we are close to discovering the victim’s body.
“The People were hopeful that the search for, and the discovery of, the victim’s body would be concluded well before trial, but weather has complicated the efforts.
“Specifically, the area law enforcement has been focused on is in a remote and mountainous region nearby the Morphew residence.
“This area received a significant amount of snow over the winter months before a search could be completed.
“To date, the area has 5 feet of snow concealing the location where the People believe Ms. Morphew is located.
“As a result, the People cannot safely excavate this area and resolve this unanswered question.”
Defense attorney Iris Eytan objected to the way the case was being dismissed arguing that it should be dismissed with prejudice so Morphew would not have to face charges again down the road.
Eytan noted that in the motion to dismiss prosecutors claim that after two years they’re close to finding a body.
She said the motion to dismiss “reeks of bad faith.” Eytan said allowing the case to remain open subjects Morphew and his two daughters to more harassment.
Eytan said that all along prosecutors were ready to try Morphew for murder without ever finding a body. Eytan told Judge Lama, “Now they say a body does matter.”
In reference to the fact that Judge Lama had prohibited fourteen persons from testifying as expert witnesses for the prosecution, Eytan said it appears the DA is “judge shopping.”
Eytan said if the prosecution disagreed with Lama’s rulings on witnesses and evidence they should have filed an appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court.
She said Lama didn’t create evidentiary problems for the prosecution, “they did this too themselves” by violating discovery rules.
In granting the motion to dismiss, Lama said Stanley didn’t have to file a ten page motion, she could have simply said they didn’t think they could get a conviction and that the investigation needs to continue. He agreed with the DA that the decision to prosecute or not is totally up to them.
The judge said there had been no bad faith on behalf of prosecutors. He said “they are respecting the court’s orders in relation to what they have or don’t have.”
Prior to concluding the hearing Lama allowed victims associated with the case to make statements to the court.
That included comments from both of Morphew’s daughters and Suzanne Morphew’s siblings.
Morphew’s oldest daughter Mallory tearfully told the judge, “We miss our mom dearly and we know our dad did not do it. None of us deserved this. We need time to heal and find out what really happened to our mom.”
Macy Morphew added, “We’re really thankful now that we can get on with our lives.”
Suzanne Morphew’s two brothers and sister participated by video link in the courtroom.
Andrew Moorman told the judge that he believed dismissal of the case was proper and is sorry for all the trouble it has caused for Morphew’s two daughters.
Suzanne’s sister Melinda said they have sat quietly and waited and also agreed with the DA’s decision to dismiss all charges.
She added, “We want our sister’s remains to be found and want the case to move forward.”
Brother David Moorman told the court, “We look forward to finding our sister and I look forward to that day when we can be back in this courtroom.”
Stanley and the other prosecutors in the case refused to comment following the hearing. But in a press briefing that followed, defense attorney Iris Eytan said the charges against Barry Morphew were false from the beginning.
She said there was not a single piece of evidence connecting him to a crime. Eytan said the defense team wanted the case to go to trial because “We were going to get him acquitted, but now we’ve lost that ability to share the truth.”
She also criticized several reporters saying, “Shame on the media for jumping to conclusions.”
Tuesday morning was the first time Stanley appeared in court with the prosecution team since the preliminary hearing and was not spared in criticism by the defense. Of DA Stanley, Eytan remarked, “She was doggedly ignorant about this case.”
To the question of what Eytan believes happened to Suzanne Morphew she replied, “We don’t know, 70,000 hours of searching has turned up nothing.”
In dismissing all charges, Judge Lama also ordered that Barry Morphew’s $500,000 bond be released, that his passport be released, and that GPS monitoring be ended.
The defense also requested release of Morphew’s property gathered as part of the investigation.
Lama asked defense attorneys to work with the DA’s office and detail what specific items might be released and what would continue to be held as part of the investigation.
