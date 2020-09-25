A new skate park, sand volleyball courts, new sidewalks and improved accessibility are among the renovations planned with work beginning this month on Holman Avenue and Centennial Park.
Some access to the area will be limited during the improvements, which will be made by the Salida Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments.
The renovations are a part of the city’s new Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Master Plan, City Clerk Erin Kelley announced Thursday in a press release.
The city expects most street work will be done from September until November. During this time, access to K Street from Holman Avenue and the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center parking lot from I Street will be limited. The recycling center may be moved temporarily for a one- to two-week period if access must be restricted.
Site preparation will include demolition of abandoned sidewalks, the old volleyball court and the basketball court.
Skate park work will follow, with Centennial Park being prepped in November and skate park construction beginning in December.
Playgrounds will have snow fencing to control access points, and some areas may be completely blocked off with no access points if required for safety.
Roadwork on Holman will include:
• A new sidewalk along Holman Avenue in Centennial Park.
• Parallel parking along Holman.
• A sidewalk from Holman Avenue to the aquatic center.
• Upgraded traffic controls.
• On-street gutter and curb installations.
• Realignment of K street at Holman Avenue.
Improved access to Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center will include:
• Increased parking at the aquatic center.
• Increased Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility.
• Paving the access road behind the aquatic center.
• Paving and parking behind the chamber of commerce building.
New recreational features at Centennial Park will include:
• Two new regulation sand volleyball courts.
• Shade structure for the ice rink.
• New 14,000-square-foot skate park.
Additional trees also will be planted.
For park-related questions, contact Parks and Recreation at 719-539-6738. For street-related questions, contact Public Works at 719-539-6257.
