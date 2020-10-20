Memorial Services for Rocco E. Gentile Jr. were held at 11 a.m., Oct. 17, 2020, at Grace Church in Salida.
The Rev. Harold Vance officiated the service.
Musical selections were “Ava Maria,” “Here I am Lord” and “ Amazing Grace.”
A letter of memories from Mr. Gentile’s daughter Cyndi Gentile Graziano was read.
Honorary Pallbearers were Samantha Gentile, Anthony Gentile, Dominic Gentile, William Zielinko, Gabriel Gentile and Connor Gentile.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.