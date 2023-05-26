Upper Arkansas River Valley (Southern Chaffee County)
Today will be mostly sunny in the Salida area with a north-northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming 10-15 mph in the afternoon. There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a south wind 5-15 mph becoming west-southwest after midnight. High will be near 75 and low around 47.
It will be mostly sunny Saturday with a southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph after noon. Wind could gust as high as 30 mph.
There will be a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. High and low will be 75 and 44.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a west wind 10-15 mph. High and low will be 76 and 46.
Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. West-northwest wind 10-15 mph will become southwest after noon. High 78, low 46.
Upper Arkansas River Valley (Northern Chaffee County)
Buena Vista will be mostly sunny Friday with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind will be south 15-20 mph in the morning. High and low will be 70 and 41.
It will be partly cloudy overnight with a south-southwest wind 15-20 mph becoming west-southwest 5-10 mph.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Wind could gust as high as 30 mph. High will be 70 and low around 38.
It will be mostly clear overnight with a west wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. Wind could gust up to 30 mph.
It will be mostly sunny Sunday with a southwest wind 5-15 mph. High will be 71. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a west wind 10-15 mph. High and low will be 71 and 40.
Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with a southwest wind 10-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain. High will be 73, low 41.
Mountains today
Monarch Pass will be mostly sunny today with a breezy northeast wind 10-15 mph becoming south 15-20 mph after noon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. High and low will be 51 and 32.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. mixing with rain after 5 p.m. Some thunder is possible. Wind will be south-southeast 10-15 mph becoming south-southwest 20-25 mph. High will be 49, low around 30.
It will be sunny Sunday with a 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. High will be 49, low will be about 31.
Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. mixing with rain after 5 p.m. High will be 51, low around 31.
San Luis Valley
Saguache County will be mostly sunny today with a south-southeast wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. 20 percent chance of showers. High will be 62, low 38.
Saturday will be sunny, with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-25 mph. Winds could gust up to 40 mph. High will be 62, low around 36.
It will be sunny Sunday with a west-northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning. High will be 63 and low around 38.
Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. High 65, low 39.
