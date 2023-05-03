The trial of two staff members at the schoolhouse at Poncha Springs will move forward following a pretrial readiness conference held Tuesday.
Amy Lovato and Roberta Rodriguez both face misdemeanor charges of child abuse and failure to report, stemming from incidents which closed the child care facility in January.
Lovato’s attorney Jason Flores Williams and Rodriguez’s attorney Adam Tucker told 11th Judicial District Judge Brian Green, of Park County, both defendants had been given plea offers and had rejected them in favor of going to trial.
Green is presiding over the cases due to conflicts of interest of Chaffee County Judge Diane Bull and 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy.
Deputy District Attorney Joanne Morando indicated the people were also prepared to move to trial.
The joint trial is scheduled for June 5 and 6.
