Salidan Claire Shepherd recently was named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Shepherd is majoring in anthropology and health, society and policy.
