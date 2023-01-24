Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Meatloaf with brown gravy, roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, vegetable salad, pineapple tidbits and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Beef stroganoff, orange spiced carrots, pickled beet and onion salad, an orange and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Black bean and tortilla casserole, steamed brown rice, whipped sweet potatoes and mixed fruit.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Chili con carne, cinnamon roll and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken tender slider, Brussels sprouts and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, fresh dinner roll and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Baked potato with toppings, pretzel, nacho cheese sauce and fruit and salad bar.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Pizza, roasted broccoli and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, roasted Brussels sprouts and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Sloppy joe sandwich, green beans and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Vegetable beef soup, dinner roll and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Chili con carne with beans, cinnamon roll and fruit and salad bar
Wednesday: Chicken tender slider, Brussels sprouts and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, fresh dinner roll and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Baked potato with toppings, pretzel, nacho cheese sauce and fruit and salad bar.
