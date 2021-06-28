Hannah Rhude of Salida and Peter Belt, Koylynn Gulliford and Shaelee Coleman of Cotopaxi recently received $2,000 scholarships from Sangre de Cristo Electric Association.
Scholarships were granted to students attending high school in Buena Vista, Salida, Cotopaxi and Custer County.
Members or dependents of members of the electric co-op are eligible to apply for the scholarships.
This year 37 students applied and 17 were awarded scholarships ranging from a four-year, $2,000-per-year scholarship, which went to Jacob Monreal of Buena Vista, to $1,000 scholarships.
Other scholarships awarded this year by Sangre de Cristo include:
SDCEA $2,000: Kimber Saewert, Buena Vista; Jasmine White, Buena Vista; Aja Hogan, Buena Vista; Rosston Sherlock, Buena Vista; Hayley Maloney, Custer County; Atlanta Hargrove, Buena Vista; Hannah Volpe, Buena Vista; and Hayden McGinnis, Buena Vista.
SDCEA Employee Dependent, $2,000: Sage McGinnis, Buena Vista.
Tri-State $500 and SDCEA $500 Matching: Kassandra Schell, Buena Vista; Keegan Jacoves, Buena Vista.
Basin Electric Power Cooperative, $1,000: Kenneth Schell, Buena Vista.
Basin Electric Employee Dependent, $1,000: Hayden McGinnis, Buena Vista.
