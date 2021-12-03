Chamber Corner – Colorado Central Magazine

Cailey McDermott, owner and editor of Colorado Central Magazine, cuts the ribbon to celebrate membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. McDermott holds daughter Dílse, 2, while husband André Wilkins holds the membership plaque and ceremonial first dollar. From left front are Karin Naccarato, Tambra Stutes, McDermott, Dílse, Wilkins, Angel Rowell, Dave Chelf and Sherry Turner. Back: Eva Egbert, Sam Johnson, Heather Adams, Art Gentile, Michael Varnum, Maureen Schultz and Hank Martin.