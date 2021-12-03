Chamber Corner – Colorado Central Magazine

Colorado Central Magazine recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Colorado Central Magazine is a regional monthly magazine founded in Salida in 1994.
Owner Cailey McDermott officially took over the reins in August.
Her first edition was published in September.
The former owner for 13 years, Mike Rosso, has been teaching McDermott the ropes slowly over several months. They started working toward the transition in May.
The goal is to publish an interesting and informative magazine which helps to build a sense of place, a regional community and a local culture in Central Colorado and the San Luis Valley.
The publication is about history, art, culture, regional news, business, recreation and wildlife, music and many other topics, plus regular monthly columnists.
Subscribers live throughout Colorado, New Mexico, the U.S. and overseas.
Most contributing writers live in Colorado and many are from the Central Colorado region and San Luis Valley.
For advertising, submission and subscription questions, contact McDermott at coloradocentralmag@gmail.com or subscribe online at www.coloradocentralmagazine.com.
