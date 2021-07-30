Gold Rush Days is coming back to Buena Vista July 31-Aug. 1.
Performances will take place at the train depot at McPhelemy Park and at the Buena Vista River Park, the vendors location, with a shuttle running in between.
Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melissa Traynham said not to be alarmed if you hear gunfire in these areas on Saturday and Sunday.
At the old depot, at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 24, Civil War re-enactments will take place.
The main event will be at the River Park. There, a Hollywood-style Old West scene will be set up for re-enactments.
Event organizers expect 50 to 60 vendors, and Eddyline Brewery and Vino Salida will team up to dispense libations in the beer garden.
Chaffee County favorite Bruce Hayes, BV’s own Coleman Smith and other local musicians will entertain.
“We have music all day Saturday. And then we’re doing a big, free concert Saturday night,” said Jon Cobb, membership and sales coordinator at the BV Chamber of Commerce.
Blue Recluse will play from 6-8 p.m. They are a five-piece blues band whom locals may remember from past gigs at the Lariat, FIBArk, Mount Princeton and Gold Rush Days 2018.
Chaffee Shuttle will run from the River Park with additional stops at the BV Heritage Museum, Railroad Avenue and the train depot.
The company putting on the re-enactments will rent costumes at the museum, for those who want to participate in some Wild West cosplay.
The museum will debut a new exhibit on Sunday.
“One cool thing that the museum is doing during Gold Rush Days that’s a little bit different than what a traditional Gold Rush Days is that we are having a great national traveling exhibit that will open on Aug. 1,” said Lisa Wagner, the museum’s assistant director.
“It is the Curtis Legacy Foundation exhibit. Edward Curtis was a very famous photographer for indigenous peoples in the late 1800s and early 1900s and is very well known. I’m going to have art from him that’s never seen the light of day,” Wagner said.
Other activities will include Euro-bungee, a drone demonstration by Central Colorado UAS and kids’ art classes with local artist Sabrina Carter. To register your child for an art class visit https://bit.ly/3kzWKfE.
