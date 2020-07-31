Salida City Council moved the public hearing concerning two ordinances on the proposed Crestone affordable housing development back until the Aug. 18 meeting.
Drew Nelson, administrator, said there was a flaw in the public notice so it can’t be held at the Aug. 4 meeting.
The first ordinance concerning the Crestone development, 2020-10, would rezone property in the proposal from single family R-1 to medium-density R-2.
The second ordinance, 2020-11, would vacate a portion of Crestone Avenue near M Street so it could be used in the development.
