Author Benjamin Lorr will discuss his adventures and findings while writing “The Secret Life of Groceries And The Dark Miracle of the Supermarket” on Thursday during the SOIL Sangre de Cristo Speaker Series.
SOIL stands for Slow Opportunities for Investing Locally.
Lorr spent five years studying all aspects of American supermarkets — from the suppliers, distributors and supply routes to the workers in the retail outlets themselves.
In the reporting for “The Secret Life of Groceries,” Lorr met with farmers and field workers. He spent 120 hours without a break driving the highways with a trucker as she made her multi-state rounds.
He worked the fish counter at a Whole Foods Market for a few months.
He visited trade shows to learn about entrepreneurs trying to break into the industry. He also traveled to Asia to learn about commodity fishing — finding human rights violations along his journey.
The result is an intense, immersive, humorous and sometimes shocking portrait of the modern American supermarket, which for all its abundance and convenience leaves the reader with concerns about the insatiability of American appetites and how the markets can be a force for good and bad, according to a press release.
Visit soilsangredecristo.org to RSVP and receive the link for the virtual event.
The mission of SOIL Sangre de Cristo is to unite the communities of South-Central Colorado through direct support for local farmers, ranchers and food producers, improving food security and resiliency for all residents.
SOIL Sangre de Cristo’s member-funded zero-interest lending model is based on the Slow Money Principles developed by author and activist Woody Tasch.
In Colorado, SOIL-affiliated groups are creating more resilient food systems in the communities around Boulder, Durango, and Carbondale, with more than $700,000 in loans for crucial items such as tractors, worker housing, and irrigation.
Farmers and food producers can join SOIL for $25 annually. General memberships start at $250 per person and up, it includes a vote on loan distributions.
