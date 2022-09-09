Pvt. Kody Simonson Folks, 18, of Salida graduated from boot camp Sept. 1 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.
Folks successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training as one of 97 recruits in Training Platoon 2147,
Following 10 days home on leave he will report to Camp Pendleton for one month of military combat training then military occupational school.
Folks will be stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.